Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMLS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cumulus Media from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.17). Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $236.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. Analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Cumulus Media by 795.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

