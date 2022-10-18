Critical Comparison: Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) & Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Sigma Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $22.85 billion 1.80 $4.31 billion $3.29 8.76 Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -65.35

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeport-McMoRan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.4% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Freeport-McMoRan and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 1 9 6 0 2.31 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus target price of $39.73, suggesting a potential upside of 37.87%. Sigma Lithium has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 28.28%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 20.08% 22.04% 10.65% Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00%

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Sigma Lithium on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 135 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

