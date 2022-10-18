Critical Comparison: Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) vs. Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Rating) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avivagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Yara International ASA 1 4 3 0 2.25

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avivagen $1.03 million 7.35 -$5.09 million ($0.09) -1.13 Yara International ASA $16.61 billion 0.59 $449.00 million $2.96 6.52

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Avivagen. Avivagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yara International ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avivagen -782.97% N/A -237.40% Yara International ASA 6.88% 30.60% 13.11%

Risk and Volatility

Avivagen has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Avivagen on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr. Tobias Beta blend for the human immune system. It serves in the United States, Canada, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Mexico, Brazil, and Malaysia. Avivagen Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also offers farmer centric solutions; solutions for farming, such as crop monitoring, variable rate fertilization, N-Tester BT, and Driving Mode, a mobile app; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted tool that allows growers to measure a crop's nitrogen requirement; CheckIT, a smartphone app using a library of crop photographs to give a simple and fast identification of nutrient deficiencies; TankmixIT, an app used to check for the physical compatibility when tank mixing; and Tankmix.com, an online service providing advice on the physical mixing characteristics of Yara's foliar products with agrochemicals. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands name. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

