Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($41.84) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Covestro stock traded up €0.33 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €33.89 ($34.58). 827,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of €30.89 and a 200 day moving average of €35.83. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 1-year high of €58.92 ($60.12). The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

