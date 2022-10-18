ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ContraFect stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Monday. 239,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,589. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.30. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ContraFect currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

