Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Up 20%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 48,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Condor Resources Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.23 million and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

