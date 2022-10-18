Compound Dai (CDAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.99 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Compound Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Compound Dai has a market cap of $556.43 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Dai Token Profile

Compound Dai’s launch date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

