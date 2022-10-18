Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.15 on Tuesday, hitting $372.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

