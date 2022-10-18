Comerica Bank Sells 16,736 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,062 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $53,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.89. 232,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,307. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $183.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.