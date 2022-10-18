Comerica Bank Sells 16,735 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,735 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $37,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 171,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after buying an additional 25,261 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 275,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 645,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.95. 240,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,598,808. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

