Comerica Bank Has $50.66 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,600 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 579,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595,748. The company has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Insider Transactions

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

