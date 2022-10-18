Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 24,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Shares of COST traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $470.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,506. The firm has a market cap of $208.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

