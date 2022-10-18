Comerica Bank Buys 738 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Danaher by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in Danaher by 10.2% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Danaher by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $4.71 on Tuesday, reaching $264.64. The company had a trading volume of 58,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.64. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.