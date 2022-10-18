Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Shares Down 3.4%

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2022

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZGet Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.80 and last traded at $56.80. Approximately 109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

Comcast Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88.

Comcast Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a $0.3747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comcast stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 166,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.