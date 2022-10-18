Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Shares Down 3.4%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.80 and last traded at $56.80. Approximately 109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

Comcast Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a $0.3747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comcast stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Holdings Corp. ( NYSE:CCZ Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 166,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.