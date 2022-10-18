Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.43.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $72.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.