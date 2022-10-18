Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Up 8.4% in September

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. 65,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,831. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 1,070.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 309,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 283,033 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 143,554 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 1,447.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 201,071 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

