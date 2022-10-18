Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.