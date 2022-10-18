ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

ClimateRock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRCW remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. ClimateRock has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClimateRock stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 233,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

