Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Up 6.1%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.94. 167,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,395,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLNE. Scotiabank began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3,619.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

