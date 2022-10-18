Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. 128,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,165. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.