Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives $305.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Cigna Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $289.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $300.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.28.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

