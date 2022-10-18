Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,560,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.
Chimera Investment Stock Up 2.2 %
Chimera Investment stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 2,010,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,629. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.
Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.14%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.