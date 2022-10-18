Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,560,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Up 2.2 %

Chimera Investment stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 2,010,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,629. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.14%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.