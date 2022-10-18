Chiliz Trading Down 3.7% This Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $149.76 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,386,953 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

