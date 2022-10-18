Chia Price Hits $31.42 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Chia coin can now be bought for approximately $31.42 or 0.00162806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chia has a market cap of $169.65 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,400,137 coins and its circulating supply is 5,400,137 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

