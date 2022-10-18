Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 386 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,686 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.91. 146,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,337,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

