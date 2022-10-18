Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $6.87 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.6% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 177,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $43,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $248.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,897. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average of $249.98. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.74.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

