ChargePoint Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 219,718 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical volume of 123,089 call options.

ChargePoint Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CHPT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. 184,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.78.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $380,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,629.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $380,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,629.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $620,349.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

