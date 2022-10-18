Chapman Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.68. The company had a trading volume of 123,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average of $173.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

