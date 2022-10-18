Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Trading 8.6% Higher

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 2,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Chalice Brands Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Chalice Brands

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

