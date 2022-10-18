Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $7.00 on Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and approximately $313.89 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $7.00 or 0.00036426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.22 or 0.27286078 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010657 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

