Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,621. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.25. The company has a market cap of $289.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.