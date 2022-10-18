Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $371.59. The company had a trading volume of 169,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,950. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

