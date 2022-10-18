Celo Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Celo has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $353.01 million and $9.42 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.96 or 0.27822744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010867 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,917,103 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.