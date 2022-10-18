Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Down 11.8% in September

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 722,600 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the September 15th total of 819,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLLS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

CLLS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,890. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 364.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares during the period. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

