CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) and Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Head-To-Head Review

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) and CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calavo Growers and CEA Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calavo Growers $1.06 billion 0.54 -$11.82 million ($0.90) -35.93 CEA Industries $13.64 million 0.58 -$1.34 million N/A N/A

CEA Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calavo Growers.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calavo Growers 0 0 0 0 N/A CEA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Calavo Growers and CEA Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Calavo Growers presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.59%. Given Calavo Growers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calavo Growers is more favorable than CEA Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Calavo Growers has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEA Industries has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Calavo Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of CEA Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Calavo Growers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CEA Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Calavo Growers and CEA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calavo Growers -1.30% 3.05% 1.51% CEA Industries -34.67% -46.47% -21.96%

Summary

Calavo Growers beats CEA Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG). The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products comprising tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, processing, packaging, and distributing prepared avocado products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment manufactures, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, fresh prepared entrée salads, wraps, sandwiches, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bar and various deli items, meals kits and related components, and salad kits. The company offers its products under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, RIPE NOW!, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc. provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems. The company also provides air handling equipment and systems; LED lighting; benching and racking solutions for indoor cultivation; automation and control devices, systems, and technologies for environmental, lighting, and climate control applications; and preventive maintenance services for CEA facilities. It serves commercial, as well as state- and provincial-regulated CEA growers. The company was formerly known as Surna Inc. and changed its name to CEA Industries Inc. in November 2021. CEA Industries Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

