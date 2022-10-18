Castle Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24,993.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after buying an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,858,000 after buying an additional 344,875 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

Amgen stock opened at $252.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

