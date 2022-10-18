Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,964,000. American Trust bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Carter’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 750,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 134,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRI opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

