CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.6% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,537,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.37. 8,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.