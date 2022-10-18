CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 683 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11,383.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

