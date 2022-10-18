Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 93,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,683. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 20.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBNK. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.0% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 156,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 111,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 73,386 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

