Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) Financial Comparison

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) and Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Jinhua Marine Biological’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -558.27% -25.21% -15.68% Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $415.09 million 2.93 -$241.08 million ($5.49) -0.46 Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Canopy Growth and Jinhua Marine Biological’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jinhua Marine Biological has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Canopy Growth and Jinhua Marine Biological, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 9 6 2 0 1.59 Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth currently has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 232.10%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About Jinhua Marine Biological

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

