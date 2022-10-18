Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$0.60

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF remained flat at $0.45 during midday trading on Monday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

