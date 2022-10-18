Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.89.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.37.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Campbell Soup Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.