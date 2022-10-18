Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,980,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 33,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Camber Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

CEI stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 456,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,113,668. Camber Energy has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35,390 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

