Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 360,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 9,251 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $149,033.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 4,321 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $69,870.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,928.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 9,251 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $149,033.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,268 shares of company stock worth $691,954 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,431,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after acquiring an additional 206,379 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,784 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 153,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,827. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.11. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

