California Republic Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRPB) Trading 0% Higher

California Republic Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRPB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.17. 12,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 12,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.
California Republic Bancorp Stock Performance
California Republic Bancorp Company Profile
California Republic Bancorp is the bank holding company of California Republic Bank (CRB or the Bank). CRB is a full-service private commercial bank providing loans, deposit and cash management services to high net-worth investors. The Bank has around four full-service branches serving Southern California located in Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, Irvine and Westlake Village.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on California Republic Bancorp (CRPB)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for California Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.