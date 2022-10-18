Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.8 %

BLDR stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

