Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 650 to CHF 537 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Bucher Industries stock opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.97. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $311.85 and a twelve month high of $535.00.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

