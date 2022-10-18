Brown Advisory Securities LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. 1,395,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,881,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

