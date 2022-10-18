Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 400 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 232,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 396.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 89,801 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 875,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,557,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $777,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $84.20. 140,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,858. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.50. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.